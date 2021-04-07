Council raises concerns over proposed hinterland estate

An application has been lodged by Project Urban on behalf of Total Island Time Pty Ltd for a new housing estate at Glass House Mountains.

A plan to turn a paddock into a small housing estate has hit a snag after the Sunshine Coast Council raised a number of key issues including the size of the lots.

A bid was launched last month to see grazing land at 19 Coonowrin Road at Glass House Mountains become home to more than 33 lots.

Town planning firm Project Urban applied to the council for the change of use on behalf of Total Island Time Pty Ltd.

New housing estate proposed for hinterland town



Owner of the land, Michael Hemmer, is the sole director of Total Island Time Pty Ltd.

The council completed an initial assessment of the proposal to develop the 2.4ha site.

A total of 33 residential lots and road reserve were proposed, with lot sizes varying from 300sq m to 411sq m.

The development would provide for small lot houses and potentially some dual occupancy products, according to the documents submitted.

The application noted there would not be a direct access road on the Coonowrin Road side of the block, with a large flood-prone area beside a nearby creek to be maintained as open space.

The council however has written back to Mr Hemmer asking for further information in order to assess the proposal.

According to the letter from the council a “number of key issues” arose from the application, including proposed lot sizes and layout and consistency with local plan provisions, compliant small lot provisions, road layout, design requirements and access to Coonowrin Road as well as stormwater design and flood immunity.

“ … It has not been demonstrated that the proposal would achieve a high level of residential amenity and design quality consistent with the rural township character of the local plan area the scale and character of the streetscape and surrounding development,” the council officer wrote.

“Nor has it been demonstrated that the proposal provides for a mix of lot sizes that appropriately respond to the topographical constraints of the subject site and integration with its surrounds.”

The council has requested amended plans with a detailed analysis identifying a redesign of proposed lots.

A traffic impact assessment was also requested to assess the required upgrades to the existing intersection between Trilogy Street and Coonowrin Road and to the section of Trilogy Street to Coonowrin Road.

Issues regarding landscaping and park area were also raised with provision of a 2m-wide landscape buffer along the full frontage to Coonowrin Road, requested along with the provision of a park to replace lots 33, 32 and part of 31.

Mr Hemmer has until July 1 to respond to the request for further information.