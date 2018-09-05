Council ready to join in the fun

FUN: Council staff get in the show spirit.

COUNCIL staff will be on hand to add to the community spirit of this year's Noosa Country Show with a huge range of giveaways, demonstrations and activities for all ages.

Free passes to the Noosa Aquatic Centre and Noosa Leisure Centre will be on offer for the first 60 locals to visit the council marquee.

Environmental Services and Parks and Gardens staff will host a plant display, complete with free plants for keen green thumbs, and council's waste management team will pass on recycling and composting tips.

The Noosa Regional Gallery will have plenty of activities and fun for children to enjoy, including hands-on print-making on Friday and patterned print-making on Saturday.

Noosa Library Service will again provide their 'Relax and Read' area for parents and little ones in need of some time out from the busy carnival atmosphere.

Be sure to also keep an eye out for the Noosa Library 'First 5 Forever' bike.

The much-loved library bike will be doing the rounds distributing special bookmarks and stickers to families.

Local laws will also be on site to field any questions.

It's an opportunity to meet Butch, the Local Laws Department's travelling mascot, teaching children about playing safely with dogs.