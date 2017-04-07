Council report opposes jetty

PUBLIC FIGHT: Elanda Point on Lake Cootharaba is the subject of a community campaign

A PROPOSED downgrading of an Elanda Point fish habitat to allow a commercial jetty will be opposed if Noosa Council staff follow an environmental staff recommendation.

Already the council has successfully applied for a submission extension to the April 10 deadline for the Eco Camp Pty Ltd application to the Department of National Parks. Council has until April 21 to lodge its views.

Councillors on Tuesday will debate the recommendation to oppose the downgrade as "counter- productive to the aims of the current projects under way in the Noosa River system to restore fish habitat”.

"Council supports protection of the current declared fish habitat areas in terms of our Noosa River catchment responsibilities in light of a growing population, recreational demand, commercial use of the river, coastal development and predicted climate change impacts,” the council report said.

It said the current management levels in the Noosa River are important "to the sustainability of the commercial and recreational fishing sectors in this region”.

The report said Eco Camp's proposal is contrary to the Noosa Plan which "states there are to be no new jetties on public lands unless there is a clear demonstrated public benefit and support”.

Eco Camp spokesman Wade Batty said he would meet with the Noosa Council today to discuss the application and said it would have a clear public benefit including the fact that the new jetty would be privately built but available for public use.

"We have a legal right to operate from our lease area (at Elanda). Whether this jetty gets approved or not, we have the ability to work from there,” Mr Batty said

However the council report said: "The proposed jetty will primarily benefit a commercial business and not the broader community.”

The proposed downgrade site is presently management A, which allows only for activities like constructing public fishing infrastructure, while management B allows "construction of some private structures (eg: pontoons, boat ramps, revetments, buoy moorings)”.

Mr Batty said the management A area totals 5974 hectares of the Noosa River system and his planned area was just 2.6ha.

"That's is .0004% of the area and the key argument in the planning committee response is the impact this will have on commercial and recreation fishers,” he said.

His said his ecological report shows there would be no marine impact.

Peter Gardiner