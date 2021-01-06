Council responds after toddler’s playground mishap

Council has moved quickly to make sure the injuries a 14-month-old girl suffered at a Coast children's playground on the weekend do not happen again.

Ava Bound was playing with her older sister at Mudjimba Beach Park on a hot Sunday about lunchtime when disaster struck.

The toddler was taken to hospital after she stood on a metal plate located next to an electrical box, causing severe pain and injuries to the soles of her young feet.

Sunshine Coast Council has since investigated the matter as a high priority.

"The site has been cordoned off pending replacement of the electrical pit lid with an alternative, safe material," a council spokesman said.

"The works will be undertaken as quickly as possible, pending availability of materials."

He said council would be checking for other areas on the Coast where steel checker plate lids are located in full sunlight in the vicinity of children's playgrounds.

"Should such cases be identified, replacement will then be arranged accordingly," the spokesman said.

Any issues regarding Sunshine Coast Council managed parks can be reported by phoning 5475 7272.