Council responds to early end to mass event ban

Will we see a premature end to Noosa’s ban on mass events like the Noosa Triathlon Festival?

The Noosa council continues to face risks when allowing mass events despite Queensland borders opening to southern travellers and schoolies having come to an end with no recorded COVID-19 cases.

Corporate services director Michael Shave said the reopening of the borders had not changed any of the identified risks to council.

“Council’s risk is still exposed with no changes to public liability insurance coverage for COVID-19,” he said.

The council drew a line through all mass events in the Noosa Shire for six months on August 31.

This meant a ban including events of more than 500 people would remain in place until the end of March 2021.

The Noosa Tri Festival and Pomona’s King of the Mountain were forced to pull the pin after a unanimous vote by Noosa councillors in efforts to minimise the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Queensland borders have now opened to interstate travellers.

And more than 5000 schoolies have left town without any community-transmitted COVID-19 cases being recorded in Noosa.

But this doesn’t mean Noosa could see any mass events just yet.

“There’s been very little inquiry for any large scale events, “ Mr Shave said.

“Given accommodation occupancy levels are on the increase with the upcoming Christmas school holidays and recent reopening of the borders, there is a reduced short term need for large scale events to support local business recovery, due to the number of people who will be in Noosa.”

Council’s COVID-19 event reference group has approved several events within the events policy and will continue to assess applications on a case-by-case basis.

The group will meet in a fortnight to assess whether further changes are necessary to the current events policy.

Mr Shave said the council was continuing to monitor the situation.

“We are in constant contact with stakeholders such as community groups and the business roundtable forum, regarding any forward events that may need event permits,” he said.