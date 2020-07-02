Council responds to North Shore bridge possibility

A price rise to North Shore ferry has sparked comments supporting a bridge to be built from Tewantin to North Shore. Pic Megan Slade.

A price rise at Noosa’s North Shore ferry has sparked comments supporting a bridge to be built from Tewantin to North Shore.

But Noosa Council doesn’t share the same enthusiasm.

The cost to transport a vehicle on the ferry rose from $7 to $8 on Monday, July 1.

It is the first price increase in seven years.

Property Manager Clint Irwin said the increase was discussed with the private ferry operator and a decision was made to proceed with the increased fare from July 1 2020.

“The operator has been in place for well over a decade and this small price rise is to help meet ongoing operational costs,” he said.

Mr Irwin said the increase will predominantly impact visitors and off-road enthusiasts visiting North Shore.

“There has been no increase for residents of North Shore,” Mr Irwin said.

After the announcement, Noosa residents took to social media to voice their support for a bridge across the North Shore.

‘Time for a bridge. lower impact to environment, 24 hour immediate access for the emergency services and north shore residents, more flow and less congestion for Moorindil St during holiday times and even with a reasonable toll the bridge will pay itself off in good time,’ one local wrote.

Vehicles from North Shore waiting to use the ferry. Picture: Andrew Seymour.

When asked about the possibility of a bridge across to the North Shore, Noosa Council said it was ‘highly unlikely.’