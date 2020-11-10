Council says no need to jettison private jetty

The jetty in Noosa Sound that has been the subject of clutter complaints to Noosa Council.

The jetty in Noosa Sound that has been the subject of clutter complaints to Noosa Council.

Owners of a prestige canal home who want permission to bulk up their jetty have not got everyone onside as their proposal goes before Noosa Council for a decision.

Noosa Sound residents Darren and Lara Crothers's proposal for additions to their jetty has sparked complaints to the council.

Council set to crumble on jetty sight 'crime'

In a legal flap over jetty legal challenge

However council engineering co-ordinator Mark Lewis is recommending the council dismiss the complaints and allow the Crothers to keep additional floating decks, fenders and a boat lifting device at the Wesley Court property.

"The complaints were generally regarding impacts on amenity due to the number of vessels attached to the structures and the location of the additional structures," Mr Lewis said in his report to be considered by councillors.

The jet ski boat pontoons.

His report said the decking was attached to the side of the walkway about 900mm on the side from the original jetty.

The structures are to be used by two jet skis and one vessel.

The Crothers have called upon the planning skills of former Noosa councillor Russell Green, head of RG Consulting, to argue their case.

Mr Green's submissions said original approvals were for a 12m x 8m jetty located at the entrance of a canal cul-de-sac.

"The location of the jet ski pontoon permits the safe storage of watercraft as to not encroach upon the canal's navigation corridor," Mr Green said.

"The changes to the jetty represent minor alterations to the existing structure and provide for safe and secure vessel mooring.

An overhead view of the canal jetty site.

"Vessels and watercraft exploring the Noosa River and estuaries would typically take alternative routes and not utilise the canal which is bordered by private residences."

He submitted aerial photos to support his claim the structures were consistent with the amenity and character of the development within the canal estate.

"A number of private jetties of various configurations exist within close proximity to the subject," Mr Green said.

"These jetties identified are of a similar, if not larger, configuration than the proposed change to the existing jetty at the subject site.

"Through the installation of a floating boat fender, vessels can be tied securely using shorter ropes and thus eliminating the risk of the vessels encroaching into the navigation corridor."

A plan of the proposed jetty use in Noosa Sound.

The council recommendation by Mr Lewis was to approve the bulkier structures as floating decks complied with the overall outcomes of the Watercourses Works Code.

"The jet ski boat lifting device is located within the jetty structure, is located directly in front of the subject property and does not detrimentally impact upon the visual amenity in the area or impact upon navigational access in the canal," Mr Lewis said.

"Officers also do not have concerns with this deck as it does not impact on the navigational channel or movement of vessels through the canal."

Council will vote on the application at next week's ordinary meeting.