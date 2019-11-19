Council struggles to fill key project roles

RETAINING a highly skilled workforce in Noosa is proving to be a difficult challenge.

Noosa Council's latest financial performance report by department manager Trent Grauf noted there was a $1.2 million underspend on permanent staff salaries and wages, which had only been "partially offset by additional spend on casual staff and external labour hire".

Employee costs for the quarterly year to date have reached $9.8 million of the annual of $33.9 million budget with employee overtime running at $93,000 above the year to date budget with 54 per cent or $245,000 spent of an allocated $456,000.

Mr Grauf said the actual capital expenditure excluding contractual commitments is $7 million, or $1.2 million behind the year to date budget.

Cr Frank Pardon said the council was "having trouble getting project managers" and designers for its "huge $30 million capital works program" this financial year.

He said the challenge the council faced was recruiting and then keeping people.

"The young people want flexibility," he said.

Cr Pardon believed the lack of an in-house projects planner had been "the gap in our defences" for the delivery of major projects.

"It's just getting people and retaining them, folks, that's the hard part, because there's just that much going on (with) infrastructure," he said.

"Main Roads are snapping them up."

However he said in the "big picture" Noosa was doing quite well in the basics like its road seal program when compared to the likes of Byron Shire which had major road pothole issues.

And he was pleased that the Black Mountain Rd road upgrade was at last going out to tender, hopefully ready for a start of works in the New Year.

Council CEO Brett de Chastel said 39-40 per cent of the capital works program was already spent or currently under order for this financial year.