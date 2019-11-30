Menu
Darren Tierney
Council to tackle hill upgrade

Peter Gardiner
30th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
FORGET about decking the halls with holly this Christmas, the Noosa Council is going all out to replace the decking on its ageing Noosa Hill asset.

The two decades old Noosa Dr boardwalk which over holidays fills with long lines of people descending and ascending, is receiving a much-needed facelift.

Council's Carl Billingham said: "After 20 years of wear and tear the decking has reached the end of its lifecycle and will be replaced with non-slip timber decking to make it safer for pedestrians.

"Hopefully the boardwalk upgrade in particular will encourage more people to park their cars at the Junction, stop in at the Junction's shops, and then catch our free Go Noosa holiday buses over the hill to the beach and for a visit to Hastings St, or simply walk over the hill along the nice new boardwalk."

"The Noosa Dr boardwalk is also instrumental in bringing beach dwellers up the hill and into Noosa Junction's busy shops, cafes and businesses."

Works are set to start shortly.

"If the weather stays in our favour, the upgrades should be finalised just in time for Christmas and the influx of tourists in January who'll continue to use it as a handy," he said.

The hill boardwalk is a well-used piece of infrastructure that links pedestrians from the Junction to the beach and Hastings St.

And nearby Pinaroo Rotary Park now boasts two new electric barbecues and LED lighting to the newly painted park shelters.

Michael Tozer of Noosa Junction Association said these upgrades are great for the local area.

"It's great to see council investing in upgrades and improvements in and around the Noosa Junction area.

"Pinaroo Park is in close proximity to local shops and businesses and with the new barbecue facilities and extra lighting it will be a popular spot for locals and tourists, day and night.

Mr Billingham said the upgrades are timely, given the large number of people set to descend on Noosa Heads this festive season.

