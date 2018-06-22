Council urged to 'open on up' on recording of meetings

A DISGRUNTLED councillor wants the Noosa Council to adopt "real transparency” with the conduct and recording of committee meetings.

"Transparency means matters are disclosed so our community knows what happens at council meetings. And so people know what their councillors are saying and supporting,” Cr Ingrid Jackson said before a CEO recommendation.

"While the motion recommended on the council agenda complies with the law, it's the bare minimum.

"The general committee meetings are where the most important and controversial matters are debated and nutted out.”

Cr Jackson said residents should have access to what positions councillors adopted and what reasons they gave.

"This needs to be provided, and available to the community on the council website,” she said.

"Noosa Council has the opportunity to adopt best practice disclosure, transparency and accountability, but despite what is frequently claimed, we are nowhere near this.”

She said in South Australia it was legislated that all councillor workshops and briefings were open to the public with full minutes available on council websites.

"Since I was elected to this council we've had over 200 councillor workshops about council matters behind closed doors with no minutes taken,” she said.

"Councils across Australia including in Queensland are live streaming meetings and making recordings available on council websites. Not here.

"Many councils in Queensland and around Australia invite public questions at council meetings and record questions and answers in their minutes. Not here.”

Cr Jackson said there was so much more councillors could be doing to make the council more transparent and accountable.

"It's about time we got started on it.”

Noosa Councillor Brian Stockwell's response to increasing the level of council meeting recordings: "We don't need to revert to taking minutes fitting of the Parish of Dibley” - that is

Cr Stockwell said after recent council debate: "This council has a culture of good governance and transparency as part of that we should always be looking for opportunities to improve the way we do things.

"I, for one, support looking at modern options such as live streaming meetings when there are matters of community significance being debated,” Cr Stockwell said.

"I do not, however, think there is any improvement from looking back at old-fashioned meeting protocols which focus on detail rather than substance.

"Meeting processes should be about improving the quality of decisions and no amount of minute taking will affect that.”

Cr Stockwell said councillors had rebutted the implication by Cr Ingrid Jackson that the council was not transparent "as a result of the number of informal workshops we hold”.

He said on the trees on public land policy: "We have had three workshops on this issue, the first was where councillors raised concerns about the policy as it stood, staff identified the current procedures, budgetary constraints and the difficulty of meting demand from the high level of tree requests. We had a couple of workshops where we refined the amendments to the policy before it being placed the public record for open debate. This council does not make decisions behind closed doors.”