Menu
Login
News

Council working overtime on bottom line

BALANCE SHEET: Noosa Shire Council is wanting to gets streets ahead with its finances.
BALANCE SHEET: Noosa Shire Council is wanting to gets streets ahead with its finances. Geoff Potter
by Peter Gardiner

NOOSA Council has to spend more than $500,000 on casual staff and external labour hire, as well as $109,000 on overtime, to the December mark of the financial year.

That is one of the highlighted costs in the latest financial report presented to the council at January's meeting by financial services manager Trent Grauf.

Mr Grauf said $14.5 million or 47.6 per cent of the annual budget had been spent on employee costs to that point out of an annual budget of $30.4 million.

However, the extra payments to staff and casuals were offset by a $697,000 "underspend” in salaries and wages.

The capital expenditure, excluding commitments, is $12.1 million to date on a budgeted figure of $12.8 million, while the council has received 51.8 per cent or $48.2 million of its operating revenue budget of $92.9 million.

Almost $32 million of about half of the budgeted $63.8 million rates and levies had been collected.

"Overall, year to date financial performance to December 2017 delivers a positive result, with operating revenue continuing to track slightly above budget and operating expenditure also slightly below budget,” Mr Grauf said.

"Total cash on hand at the end of December was $66.1 million.

"Included in this balance are funds held in trust and for restricted purposes,” he said.

This included unexpended levy and grant funds as well as monies committed for funding capital projects during the year.

Mr Grauf said development-related fees were more than $202,000 ahead of budget to date, while the Noosa Aquatic Centre was trading swimmingly with its income $113,000 ahead of budget.

Topics:  council budget council finances council spending noosa shire council

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Have your say on use of foreshore river parks

Have your say on use of foreshore river parks

Council wants your input on master planning

Approved with a slice of caution

TICK OF APPROVAL: Orange on Sunrise is getting a chance from council to prove it can be a good neighbour.

Pizzeria to continue despite 'trepidation' from councillors.

Noosa Sun wins Tripadvisor award

WINNERS: Jackie and Darren Keenan of Noosa Sun Motel.

Bargain Noosa motel choice tops with travellers

The SES says you'd look great in orange

WE WANT YOU: Annmarie Faulkner, Pauline Eglington and Marie Pryce are hoping for new recruits to join the Noosa SES unites. Annmarie Faulkner and Marie Pryce are enjoying being new recruits.

Noosa, the SES wants you - become a recruit and make a difference

Local Partners