Council working overtime on bottom line

BALANCE SHEET: Noosa Shire Council is wanting to gets streets ahead with its finances. Geoff Potter

NOOSA Council has to spend more than $500,000 on casual staff and external labour hire, as well as $109,000 on overtime, to the December mark of the financial year.

That is one of the highlighted costs in the latest financial report presented to the council at January's meeting by financial services manager Trent Grauf.

Mr Grauf said $14.5 million or 47.6 per cent of the annual budget had been spent on employee costs to that point out of an annual budget of $30.4 million.

However, the extra payments to staff and casuals were offset by a $697,000 "underspend” in salaries and wages.

The capital expenditure, excluding commitments, is $12.1 million to date on a budgeted figure of $12.8 million, while the council has received 51.8 per cent or $48.2 million of its operating revenue budget of $92.9 million.

Almost $32 million of about half of the budgeted $63.8 million rates and levies had been collected.

"Overall, year to date financial performance to December 2017 delivers a positive result, with operating revenue continuing to track slightly above budget and operating expenditure also slightly below budget,” Mr Grauf said.

"Total cash on hand at the end of December was $66.1 million.

"Included in this balance are funds held in trust and for restricted purposes,” he said.

This included unexpended levy and grant funds as well as monies committed for funding capital projects during the year.

Mr Grauf said development-related fees were more than $202,000 ahead of budget to date, while the Noosa Aquatic Centre was trading swimmingly with its income $113,000 ahead of budget.