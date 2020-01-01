Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Councillor John Connolly says 13 people being stung with $667 parking fines at a park was
Councillor John Connolly says 13 people being stung with $667 parking fines at a park was "ridiculous".
Council News

Councillor calls out $8K parking swoop ‘stupidity’

Felicity Ripper
1st Jan 2020 4:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COUNCILLOR says 13 people stung with $667 parking fines should be reimbursed.

Sunshine Coast Council confirmed on Monday that a parking inspector had issued $8671 in infringement notices in one fell swoop at a Cotton Tree park on Saturday.

Councillor John Connolly said the incident was "ridiculous".

"It's on the top of my agenda on Monday to get a full understanding of how this happened," Cr Connolly said.

"Even if I have to call it up to council myself, I will.

"It's stupidity."

The park in question is set to come under Cr Connolly's current division when boundary changes are implemented after the election.

"But even if this happened in Palmwoods I would still think it's ridiculous," he said.

Brisbane father Lyndon Arnold was among the 13 parkers to receive a fine after he drove around Cotton Tree several times and couldn't find a park.

He said he was "shocked" at how high the fine was and believed it would deter visitors to the region.

Cr Connolly agreed.

"People understand there are laws if you overstay your welcome in a three-hour park et cetera but of course this is unreasonably officialisation," Cr Connolly said.

"These people should be reimbursed."

Maroochydore Chamber of Commerce president Brendan Bathersby didn't think the $667 infringement notices would be a deterrent to visitors.

But he said there was a lack of parking spaces in the Maroochydore area.

"For that carpark between the State Government building and the courthouse to be only one level is nuts," Mr Bathersby said.

"Parking needs to be addressed, however, parking is clearly signed and I've copped a fine before down at Mooloolaba for doing the wrong thing - that's what you get."

Division 8 councillor Jason O'Pray was approached for comment but did not return the Daily's calls.

A council spokesman said anyone who received a parking fine could apply to council for a review.

cotton tree fourth ave infringement notices maroochydore parking fine
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victim of brutal assault in coma after NYE bashing

        premium_icon Victim of brutal assault in coma after NYE bashing

        Crime Police are speaking with two people after a young man was flown to Brisbane overnight with serious head injuries after an assault along Hastings St last night.

        10 Noosa businesses you can buy today, for under $100,000

        premium_icon 10 Noosa businesses you can buy today, for under $100,000

        News Is it time you got rid of your annoying boss and start a business of your own? Here...

        Toddler pulled from pool in near drowning

        premium_icon Toddler pulled from pool in near drowning

        Breaking Paramedics rushed to a Coolum apartment building this morning.

        Police respond following Noosa’s NYE celebrations

        premium_icon Police respond following Noosa’s NYE celebrations

        News ‘The approach from police is that we would get in early and remove people who were...