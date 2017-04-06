23°
Councillor charged with indecent treatment of a child

Michele Sternberg | 6th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
Noosa Councillor Frank Pardon.
Noosa Councillor Frank Pardon. Geoff Potter

VETERAN Noosa councillor Frank Pardon has been charged with six counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 relating to alleged incidents that took place in the mid-1990s.

Police said the 67-year-old has been charged a man with historical indecent treatment offences after an investigation by detectives from the Noosa Child Protection Investigation Unit.

The alleged incidents pre-date Cr Pardon being elected to Noosa Council in 1997.

Under the Local Government Act, a councillor is not required to resign or stand aside in the event they are charged with an alleged offence.

However, if a councillor is convicted of an offence and receives a jail term, then they automatically lose office under local government legislation.

Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel said he would "not be making any comment in relation to the charges as these matters are before the court".

Cr Pardon is due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 18.

