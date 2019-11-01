Councillor complaints could cost $11,000-plus

THE Office of the Independent Assessor has warned Queensland councillors they risk a fine of more than $11,000 if they make a vexatious complaint against another councillor ahead of the 2020 council elections.

The councillor conduct watchdog’s Kathleen Florian said 138 complaints had been made by councillors about other councillors from 20 different councils, with nearly 60 per cent of them dismissed.

The latest OIA Insight report shows of the 1030 total complaints received, 630 were dismissed, 74 were referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission, 29 were sent back to council and 17 were subject to Councillor Conduct Tribunal decisions.

Conflict of interest (23 per cent) was the most commonly complained about issue, followed by Breach of the Code of Conduct (17 per cent) and Breach of Trust (13 per cent).

“In the lead-up to elections, integrity agencies often see an increase in complaints that are lacking in substance, are politicised, or are made for ulterior purposes,” Ms Florian said.

“What we seek to avoid is complainants deliberately publishing serious and unsubstantiated or false allegations in the lead-up to the election; for the purpose of unfairly influencing the electorate.”

She wrote the number of councillors lodging complaints had begun to increase.

In southeast Queensland, the councils with the most complaints in the past three months were Moreton Bay Region (47), Gold Coast City (27), Redland City (10), and the Sunshine Coast with six.

Noosa had only four.

Ipswich had one, regarding a former councillor, and Logan had none, and Brisbane City is not under OIA’s jurisdiction.

“Integrity agencies often see an increase in complaints leading up to council elections that are lacking in substance, are politicised or are made for ulterior purposes,” Ms Florian said.

“New legislation now makes it an offence for councillors to make vexatious complaints and I will be watching those from councillors who make official complaints to the OIA and then make it public through social media or otherwise.

“Other indicators of improper complainant conduct include deliberately making complaints that are lacking in substance, holding back on old complaints to drop them publicly immediately before the election and arranging to make complaints through third parties.”