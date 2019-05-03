Councillor Glasgow pushing for mandatory flight curfew

A NIGHT flight curfew is seen by a Noosa councillor as the most effective noise impact mitigation for residents under the flight paths of expanded Sunshine Coast Airport take off and landing routes.

Cr Jess Glasgow said he had backing from key SCA officials and councillors of the Sunshine Coast to place the same restrictions that exist at the Gold Coast airport - no flights between 11pm and 6am.

Cr Glasgow is the Noosa elected representative on the Sunshine Coast Airport Community Forum that includes Sunshine Coast Council, which consults with Airservices Australia on issues like airport noise.

He said changing the flight paths at this stage in the expansion project in the face of public uproar might not be achievable, and no matter where they were routed would affect residents.

"We could all agree that a curfew would be just as

good a solution,” Cr Glasgow said.

"It's a win-win situation for both Sunshine Coast and Noosa councillors.

"We've got to lobby the hell out of the Federal Government, which is (Transport) Minister (Michael) McCormack, to get this,” he said, while well aware that there could be a change of government

after the May 18 Federal Election

Cr Glasgow said a mandatory curfew would add enforcement teeth to the "weak” fly neighbourly curfew arrangement currently in place that restricts night-time flight operations, which all SCA airlines have signed.

"It's not as though there is no precedent because Gold Coast, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney have it,” Cr Glasgow said.

He said the other airports were owned federally, whereas the SCA was owned by the Sunshine Coast Council so he said the jurisdiction power was "a bit of a grey area”.

"We can all agree that hearing a plane at 1pm in the afternoon is going to be a lot less damaging than 1am in the morning.”