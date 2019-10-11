Councillor Glasgow ‘sorry’ for television behaviour

APOLOGY: Noosa Councillor Jess Glasgow has made a public apology, labelling his behaviour on 'The Bachelorette' appalling.

NOOSA Councillor Jess Glasgow has publicly apologised for his behaviour on reality television series The Bachelorette.

“To the whole of Australia at the moment and especially the Noosa people, I’m sorry,” Cr Glasgow said.

“These actions where appalling and I don’t condone the stuff at all.

“I’m truly sorry, I don’t know what to say, it was a reality TV show and I made a very poor judgment.”

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington addressed media on Friday to condemn Cr Glasgow’s behaviour hours after he recommended the “disgraced” councillor resign.

“My wife and I watched the second episode of The Bachelorette last night and we were both appalled and I’m sure many thousands of Australian’s were that saw the show,” Mr Wellington said.

“The behaviour evidence by Cr Glasgow was vile, was reprehensible and it was thoroughly misogynistic.”

Cr Glasgow did confirm he won’t be resigning from his councillor role despite Mr Wellington’s recommendation.

His is however currently under investigation with the Office of the Independent Assessor for misconduct.

“I respect that process totally and I respect (Mr Wellington) for what he’s done,” Cr Glasgow said.

“I believe that I haven’t breached that conduct because I know exactly what I was there to do and I didn’t intend to bring the council into disrepute.”

“I don’t believe one action, a bad mistake, a bad call on my behalf, you know, should jeopardise the rest of my political career.”

“I still work for the people and I’ve been doing great before this and I’ll do great after it.”

Mr Wellington said since Thursday night’s episode he had received “mountains” of complaints from people in the Noosa Shire.

“I’ve received mountains, I mean mountains, of emails and texts since last night from people who are absolutely disgusted with what they saw,” Cr Wellington said.

“Come next march if Cr Glasgow determines he will re-stand for Noosa Council it will be up to the electorate to make a decision as to whether or not he is an acceptable sort of individual to represent their community.”

Noosa councillors were leaving the talking to their boss, however Brian Stockwell said he agreed with the actions taken by the mayor.

“The mayor’s actions are appropriate and that’s all I need to say.”