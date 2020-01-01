Councillor pioneers meeting call-ins

MODERN technology last year allowed Councillor Ingrid Jackson to be out of Noosa for a couple of general meetings, but in attendance via her trusty council laptop.

Cr Jackson wanted to clarify a Noosa News council year in review piece online that “she also had to be formally excused from council meetings while off on an overseas trip”.

“I was the first councillor to attend two ordinary meetings of council via teleconference while I was overseas. I was not excused from council meetings,” she said today.

“So I was in attendance, as is recorded in the meeting minutes. Before that, all councillors when away just gave their apology and were absent from council meetings.

“I also advocated a change to council’s formal standing orders which now allow for councillors to be in attendance at council meetings by teleconference with the approval of council.”

However during the July meeting, council CEO Brett de Chastel said council would be providing her with “a leave of absence”.

He said at the time: “It is anticipated that the technology to enable Cr Jackson to attend these two ordinary meetings should work well, but as there will be an overseas element outside of our control, there is a potential technology risk,” Mr de Chastel said.

“To ensure that this does not impact on Cr Jackson’s ongoing role as a councillor, that risk is mitigated by providing a leave of absence just in case.”

The Local Government Act states “a councillor’s office becomes vacant if the councillor is absent from two or more consecutive ordinary meetings of the local government over a period of at least two months”.