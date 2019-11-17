Councillor refuses to back jetty recommendation

A NOOSA councillor has refused to back a recommendation to defend a planning appeal for refusing to allow the over-extension of the Pelican Boat Hire jetty.

And Cr Ingrid Jackson’s stance has earned the disapproval of Mayor Tony Wellington in a brief but curt exchange during this week’s planning committee debate.

Noosa councillors as a matter of course agree to back council’s planning appeals to show solidarity but on this occasion Cr Jackson begged to differ.

Cr Ingrid Jackson: “I’m just going to comment that I won’t support this particular recommendation because I believe that the extra $150,000 involved in moving the jetty back by 2.6m will still have many boats, who are fuelling, to be outside the lease area.

“So I think it’s a waste everybody’s money, both councils and the applicants and so I won’t support this appeal (defence).”

Meeting chair Cr Brian Stockwell asked councillors if they were happy to have this matter go to general committee.

Mayor Tony Wellington said: “Yeah I am, but first I’m going to make a comment too, and that is we are debating the decision that council has already made, we are debating whether or not we defend a decision of council.

“And regardless of what anyone thinks about the original decision, it is appropriate for councillors to support any legal action being council has to defend its decision, because that decision was made democratically.”

Cr Jackson said: “Council cannot instruct, and the mayor cannot instruct, individual councillors,” to which the Mayor responded: “I’m not instructing anyone councillor.”

Ms Jackson after the meeting said she had originally voted against the council’s refusal of the jetty application as it had already been constructed and I judged its noncompliance was minimal, and, consistent with this, at this week’s meeting I said I would vote against defending an appeal by the jetty owner.

“I consider it was misleading and disrespectful of the mayor to suggest in (an) aggressive way that it was anything other than appropriate for a councillor to make an independent judgment on such matters,” she said.

Cr Wellington was asked for further comment but declined at this stage due to the latest bushfire threat unfolding on Noosa North Shore.

In September the council agreed to advise Pelican Boat Hire the jetty must be modified to comply with an operational works permit within six months.

Pelican Boat Hire’s Craig McGovern previously said the works would cost $150,000 to rectify. started.