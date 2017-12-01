Councillor says parking time limit 'ad hoc' planning

A NOOSA councillor has spoken out against changes to parking near Hastings St.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson said authorities did not give enough consideration to the public before restricting the Lions Park carpark from all- day parking to four hours.

Cr Jackson said changes to parking in the high-traffic area should be proposed only once there were alternatives to driving in to Noosa Heads.

"This installation of time-limited parking signs is an example of an ad hoc, one-off initiative where collateral impacts on people appear to have been only partially planned for," she said.

"It is my view that it would make more sense to consider introducing changes to parking only when alternatives like park-and-ride, a frequent shuttle service, and ride-sharing systems are in place."

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said the timed parking was an initiative of the Hastings Street Association, and the four-hour limit would be enforced from Boxing Day this year.