Councillors reject look and feel of key development

This design has been rejected by councillors as not the right look for Peregian village.

Noosa Council has slammed the door shut on replacing a Peregian Beach village “eyesore” with an unappealing, overscale replacement.

Mayor Clare Stewart and her fellow councillors are adamant the applicant has had eight years to come up with a less bulky design for the now derelict Friendly Green Grocer building, not only in keeping with the village feel but one that is disability compliant.

Council refuses to buy bulky design

Councillors unanimously opposed granting an extension to Dave Maloney Investments to redevelop the Heron St site for office and shop space with a restaurant and are hoping now the applicant will resubmit a building design more in character with its surrounds.

The old Friendly Grocer store during its trading days.

Mayor Stewart referred to last week’s council Planning and Environment Court successful defence of a refusal for a previous, even bulkier building onsite, which had a rooftop bar and noted that this alternative was not all that different.

Appeal Judge Nicole Kefford said that building would not fit in with the beachside character of the area.

“It will not create a light, breezy and informal atmosphere,” Judge Kefford said.

“The proposed development, including its design elements, is not consistent or compatible with the bulk and scale of buildings on adjoining and nearby land.”

Cr Stewart said at Monday’s general committee meeting: “I notice what we’re talking about here is slightly different, but that’s only slight.”

She said the council’s architectural expert said the existing approval made no allowance for equitable access from level one to the roof terrace via an elevator and the building would be unlikely to pass the Disability Discrimination Act.

What the new look development was intended to be at Heron St in Peregian Beach.

“This is concerning and needs significant consideration,” Cr Stewart said.

“The developer would exceed the allowable plot ratio of the superseded and current (planning) scheme and the building bulk is not consistent with the surrounding developments.

“I do note that the site is somewhat of an eyesore and I would encourage the applicant to submit an application that is code assessable and in doing so work with council staff to achieve the best possible outcomes for themselves but also the community,” Cr Stewart said.

The mayor liked the idea of a roof terrace but said it needed to be reworked to comply with council requirements.

Cr Amelia Lorentson said importantly there had been public opposition to the current application which gives rise to unacceptable impacts.

Deputy mayor Frank Wilkie said this development application granted in 2012 by the Sunshine Coast Regional Council was overscale for what is allowable under the current planning scheme.

“This decision here today if the applicant is still willing, allows them to put in a code assessable application,” Cr Wilkie said.

He said this would result in a building that would fit in with the Peregian Village “we’ve all grown to love”.