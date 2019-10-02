Councils combine to put fox on run

The public enemy of two councils here on the Coast, the fox.

NOOSA and Sunshine Coast councils are joining forces in a bid to defeat a common enemy – the fox.

The two councils, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Coolum and North Shore Coast Care have combined for a control program on October 9 and November 29 .

The target areas are coastal bushland areas including Peregian Springs.

The program is designed to control fox breeding activity and reduce fox predation on vulnerable populations of native species such as endangered water mice, Eastern ground parrots, and green and loggerhead turtles at the egg and hatchling stage.

“Managing biosecurity, which includes invasive plants and animals, is a key responsibility of council and every resident,” Sunshine Coast Environment Portfolio Councillor Jenny McKay said.

“We have been running this program for five years now with positive results.’’

Residents can assist by reporting suspected fox dens in the program area to council on 5475 7272.