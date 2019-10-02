Menu
Login
The public enemy of two councils here on the Coast, the fox.
The public enemy of two councils here on the Coast, the fox.
News

Councils combine to put fox on run

1st Oct 2019 8:21 PM

NOOSA and Sunshine Coast councils are joining forces in a bid to defeat a common enemy – the fox.

The two councils, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Coolum and North Shore Coast Care have combined for a control program on October 9 and November 29 .

The target areas are coastal bushland areas including Peregian Springs.

The program is designed to control fox breeding activity and reduce fox predation on vulnerable populations of native species such as endangered water mice, Eastern ground parrots, and green and loggerhead turtles at the egg and hatchling stage.

“Managing biosecurity, which includes invasive plants and animals, is a key responsibility of council and every resident,” Sunshine Coast Environment Portfolio Councillor Jenny McKay said.

“We have been running this program for five years now with positive results.’’

Residents can assist by reporting suspected fox dens in the program area to council on 5475 7272.

noosa council noosa feral pests noosa fox control sunshine coast council
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Powering on at Doonan Creek with plantings of green offsets

    Powering on at Doonan Creek with plantings of green offsets

    News Sunshine Coast Council tree plantings are on track with environment

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    Five things to do in Noosa this week

    News School holiday fun continues in Noosa this week with something to do for just about...

    Resorts pushed to punt plastic bottles

    Resorts pushed to punt plastic bottles

    Education Plastic is far from fantastic in Noosa according to its peak tourism body which is...

    Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little soggy

    Hail, rain and shine in Noosa as holidays turn a little...

    News Noosa weather outlook is looking not too shabby