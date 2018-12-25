Council's new line in the dunal sand for Noosa

THIS well may be Noosa Council's line in the sand - a decision to say it is not acceptable to build structures like decks and swimming pools at Sunshine Beach in the firing line of climate change.

Mayor Tony Wellington and councillor Brian Stockwell urged fellow councillors at general committee to back planning staff's rejection of housing additions on a dune seaward of the 15m coastal building line setback in Seaview Tce.

And they did last night.

Council development planner Glen Conforti had recommended refusing the application for a swimming pool, decking, in-ground water tanks and stairs for a range of reasons, including "the proposal does not comply with the planning scheme in force at the time of the original approval, given the extent of excavation and vegetation removal”.

Mr Conforti said the construction had the potential to adversely impact on natural coastal processes.

"Given the site is affected by the coastal building line and is located in a highly vulnerable erosion-prone area, the proposed 6m setback is not sufficient to minimise the risk of erosion,” he said.

He said the works would place the integrity and resilience of the foreshore at risk. However, the council conceded the majority of development on the eastern side of Seaview Tce had "some form of building work seaward of the coastal building line”.

This application by owner Rebecca Herman will be the first evaluated under the council's new coastal hazards - erosion-prone area mapping, which was drawn up to meet the Queensland Government Coastal Hazard Technical Guide.

Mr Conforti said generally "only works for the protection of existing buildings from sea erosion, such as seawalls, would be permitted seaward of a coastal building line”.

Mrs Herman's consultants argued the proposed works would not impact on the future erosion management option for Sunshine Beach, with previous assessment of erosion at the northern section "currently low”.

"Due to the existing development and dune elevation it is not feasibly possible to locate future coastal protection works within the property boundaries,”her report said.

Cr Wellington said legal advice to the council supported the advice of planning staff to refuse proposed coastal dunal works in Seaview Tce.

"What we have here is a very important issue, not simply because it relates to an individual property but rather because this is a watershed moment for council,” he said.

"We are making clear that we either do or do not take our expert advice on climate change and sea level rise and storm surge seriously.”