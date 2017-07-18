Council's on the 'ban' wagon with plastic-free push

A SENIOR Noosa Council waste expert favours backing the Boomerang Alliance push to rid the community of plastic but supports only limited funding within the existing budget for the campaign.

Noosa councillors at Tuesday's services and organisation committee meeting discussed the request from Boomerang Alliance state manager Toby Hutcheon who is seeking "delivery on any agreed actions and funding towards the implementation and delivery of the plan”.

"Council involvement is essential to authenticate the project as a whole-of-community project,” Mr Hutcheon said.

The Alliance argues plastic free Noosa fits in with, and would enhance, the shire's green image and would be a cost benefit to the council by way of reduced waste collection and processing.

Council waste manager Wayne Schafer in a report to council recommends providing a letter of support to accompany the BA's application for a government grant to assist with funding the project.

Councillors will vote on Thursday on Mr Schafer recommendation to limit the council's participation in the campaign to the initial six months of the program "as council's resources are involved in the implementation of a new waste management contract and the roll out of the garden waste recycling service”.

"Council's financial exposure will be limited to promoting the plastic free program in its waste recycling and waste reduction literature, web site information, assisting with brochures and attending consultative meetings of business and interested groups,” Mr Schafer said.

He said the proposed plan aims to focus on a list of identified disposable plastic items that includes coffee cups/lids, straws, takeaway containers, single-use water bottles, plastic bags and utensils and promotes alternative practices.

Mayor Tony Wellington said: "I think once we provide our in principle support to participating alongside Boomerang Alliance and supporting them, there's a whole series steps and considerations we then have to take about what actions council should be engaged in."