Council’s short stay approval under fire from neighbour

A short stay development application has been approved for a four-bedroom house in Noosaville’s Robert St with a strict code of conduct which includes no excessively loud clapping, cheering or singing.

This prohibition is all part of a council-imposed code of conduct those staying at the property must agree to.

The property owner must also provide the name of contact person available 24/7 to handle any adverse behaviour complaints displayed outside the rental.

But the nearby property manager of Coral Beach Noosa Resort Finola Thompson, who formally objected to application, is not happy.

“Everything has been done the wrong way round, the focus should be on having professional operators who have a code of standards, who have response times,” Ms Thompson said.

“How are council going to enforce the conditions, that’s the main thing and how will they know whether it’s being enforced on not?

“If you look at the design of that property that has just been approved it all opens out to the street so if that one is not properly managed that will disturb the whole street,” she said.

Noosaville is earmarked by council as a key short-stay rental location despite concerns by Cr Tom Wegener about some streets reaching a saturation point.

Ms Thompson said as a holiday town Noosa’s economy depends on its flow of visitors but the all forms of accommodation letting has to be managed professionally.

“I manage a short-term letting business so I’m not anti short-term letting, but I am very anti them not being managed properly,” she said.

“We live on site so if there’s any trouble - we’re on top of it.”

She said the local property management sector is pushing for more regulation from council so people have to meet professional standards.

“Every situation is different, every situation has to be looked at on its own merits,” Ms Thompson said.

“None of our neighbours moan about the resort because we manage it if there’s an issue.”

Councillor Tom Wegener failed to win support for a refusal motion at the ordinary meeting on the grounds there were already too many short-stays in this area.

Cr Wegener said this could potentially adversely impact on the local amenity.

“When you stand on Robert St and you look around it is no longer predominantly permanent residents,” Cr Wegener said.

“Residents are the key element of our economy, it’s a key element of Noosa and that is the number one focus.”

“I think by going down this route we are putting business ahead of residents,” Cr Wegener said.

Cr Brian Stockwell said refusing this application would see council investing in wasted resources in a planning court appeal it would have “an incredibly low chance of defending”.

Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle told councillors there were not sufficient grounds in the Noosa Plan to warrant refusal.

She said this part of Noosaville, which is zoned medium residential, is where tourists are accommodated.

The approval was passed 6-1 with Cr Wegener voting against.