Council's tidy sum of surplus after budget report

Noosa Council has cash in hand
by Peter Gardiner

NOOSA Council has recorded a $4.7 million operating surplus for the past financial year.

And according to council corporate services director Michael Shave, that will continue to help fund the vital task of public asset renewal.

"Council has achieved another solid annual financial result which reflects responsible budget management by Council managers and staff on behalf of our community," Mr Shave said in a report to go to council today.

Council achieved $93.6 million of operating revenue against budgeted revenue of $90.4 million for the full year, reflecting the prudent budgeting approach adopted to manage any downside revenue risk."

Mr Shave said rate revenue slightly exceeded the budgeted forecast, coming in at $62.5m rather than the expected $62.3m, while annual fees and charges of $5.5m exceeded budget by $600,000. As well the council received $4.8 million in interest payments - $400,000 above the forecast, but the dividend and tax payments from water provider Unitywater of $3.2 million was "marginally behind budget".

As well council employee costs of $28.9 million was $50,000 over budget.

"Actual capital expenditure of $20.5 million achieved 83% of the total budget of $24.6 million," Mr Shave said.

Another $3.5 million of works in progress were carried over to the current 2017/18 budget. The council's cash levels of more than $60 million increased on last year while the debt level is marginally lower at about $38 million. Council achieved an asset sustainability ratio for the 2015/16 year of 90.6% when - well above the State Government marker of 90%.

Noosa News

