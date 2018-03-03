Countdown to Noosa Festival of Surfing 2018

Scott Ford on his way to claiming third place in the 55 & Over at the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

Scott Ford on his way to claiming third place in the 55 & Over at the Noosa Festival of Surfing. Noosa Festival of Surfing

THE countdown is on, with only one week until the 27th annual Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing kicks off at Main Beach.

The eight days of pure stoke begin early on Saturday, March 10 featuring the very best male and female longboarders from all around the world competing and dozens of events and activities planned from sun-up to sundown each day until March 17.

Everyone's favourites, the hydro-hounds, are currently in a brutal training regimen of doggy paddling, hanging paws and tummy rubs, readying for their event being held at 3pm on the first Saturday.

For those who are satisfied to simply stand by and watch, VetshopAustralia .com.au will be hosting a free workshop at 7.30am on the same Saturday to help you and your pup learn the basics of tandem dog surfing.

The Surf Beach Market is also on the first weekend and includes a collection of retailers including Golden Breed, Classic Malibu, Bondi Bandits, Underground Surf and many more.