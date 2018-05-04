Countdown to Noosa Food and Wine 2018 is on

ON THE MENU: The Noosa Food and Wine Festival is on May 18-25.

WITH just two weeks remaining until the staging of the Noosa Food and Wine Festival time is running out to book tickets and be part of this annual event.

From restaurant events with visiting chefs to tipi events on the beach and masterclasses in the Festival Village, here's our hot tips on events that you won't want to miss.

Tipi events

Rise & Nourish With Beyond Experiences Ground your feet in the sand and immerse yourself in yoga and a nourishing breakfast under the Beach Tipis. Saturday, May 19, 6.30-9am $80.

Under The Moon In May, Silver Edition

This will be one of the biggest beach parties Noosa has seen. Watch the sun set from the Beach Tipis as you join Bistro C, Boardwalk Bistro and Rococo for a sublime night of food, wine and entertainment to remember. Cocktails, spritzers, gin samplings, vodka bar, sparkling and oysters, beer, canapés. Dress in silver and be part of this not-to-be-missed evening. Saturday, May 19, 5-9pm $195. (18+ only event).

Tipi Aperitivo Closing Party

Join Noosa Boathouse and Dal Zotto Wines for the Official Closing Party. With Noosa Boathouse Chef Shane Bailey and Chef Matt Golinski at the helm, there will be some fantastic local food on offer. Tickets include: Beach Tipi entry, two hours of Dal Zotto Prosecco cocktails and wine (5-7pm), food by Matt Golinski and Shane Bailey, plus live music by Honey. Cash bar available 7-9pm. Sunday, May 20, 5-9pm $149. (18+ only event).

Restaurant events

Cloudy Bail at Sails Noosa, $195 - Thursday, May 17

Sails Restaurant Noosa executive chef Paul Leete will create a four-course menu featuring local produce to match with the highly esteemed wines of Cloudy Bay. The evening will be hosted by one of Cloudy Bay's own winemakers.

Embassy XO Retro Dinner, Embassy XO, $180 - Friday, May 18

Chef Brendon Barker, from Madam Wu, and head chef James Wu, and the XO team will be serving four delicious courses of modern Asian at its best. Each course will be matched with premium wines from Clairault/ Streiker Estate. $180.

Suck, Shuck and Pour, Café Le Monde, $95 - Friday, May 18

Award-winning oysters meet award-winning wines at Café Le Monde. Join Wapengo Rocks and Mountadam as they shuck, pour and curate a world-class evening of bubbles and bivalves.

Miguel Maestre Local Seafood Flair, Peppers by Matt Golinski, $165 - Saturday, May 19

Miguel shares his Spanish cooking techniques over three locally inspired courses with wines accompanied by Zilzie at Peppers by Matt Golinski. Dinner will feature a local produce inspired tapas entrée followed by local seafood paella cooked in the restaurant by Miguel himself and ably supported by Matt Golinski. For the finale, enjoy Miguel's speciality strawberry dessert featuring Cooloola Berries.

Bistro C Oz Harvest 500 Breakfast, $40 - Sunday, May 20

While overlooking Noosa's Laguna Bay, Bistro C are hosting a breakfast to raise funds to help OzHarvest deliver up to 20,000 meals to vulnerable community members. To achieve the 500 guest target for breakfast in one morning, Bistro C will hold three breakfast sittings - 7am, 8.30am and 10am.

Emporium Hotels and Torbreck Vintners Lunch, Ibento, $250

Award-winning executive chef Josue Lopez, of Emporium Hotels, and Torbreck Vintners are teaming up to present an intimate five-course degustation, previewing a selection of flavours set to star at Emporium Hotel South Bank, Brisbane's newest boutique luxury hotel opening July 2018. Each dish will be paired with single vineyard wines from Torbreck Vintners.

Masterclasses Saturday

Champagne Masterclass with Bernadette O'Shea and Ken Gargett, Sofitel Noosa, $120.

Enjoy an informative and educational journey experiencing five champagnes and matched food tastes.

Meat the Brewer Masterclass with Eumundi Brewery, Sofitel Noosa, $55.

Join Chris Sheehan, head brewer from Eumundi Brewery for an afternoon of beer tastings paired with a grazing table of charcuterie and cheeses.

Bernadette's Four of the Best Champagne Masterlass, Sofitel Noosa, $250.

Be enthralled as Bernadette O'Shea and Ken Gargett showcase Dom Perignon, Krug Grande Cuvee, Dom Ruinart and Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame with matched canapes.

Tasmania Pinot Noir Masterclass, Sofitel Noosa, $110.

A special masterclass highlighting the various sub-regions of Tasmania. From the East Coast, to the Coal River Valley to Piper's River in the north and a few stops in between with matching food tastes.

Padre Coffee Masterclass - Festival Village - 10.30am $20 + Festival Village Entry

This masterclass presented by Fay Kamanis and Marinus Jansen of Padre Coffee will feature two very rare coffees from Colombia that have been natural processed to bring out floral and fruit flavours. Participants will work through a series of exercises to explore these flavours in the coffee.

Smoking With The Locals Masterclass - Festival Village - 11.30am $20 + Festival Village Entry

Join chef Zeb Gilbert, of Wasabi Restaurant, and Chris Fuller, from Kin Kin Native Honey, as they create a truly stunning dish. They will be salt curing and smoking Charters Towers Venison with macadamia shells and Kin Kin Native Honey incorporating fresh herbs from Honeysuckle Farms.

Giovanni Pilu And Bottarga Pilu Masterclass - Festival Village - 12.30pm $20 + Festival Village Entry

Giovanni Pilu will explain how to make bottarga and then demonstrate how to use and plate with this ancient Sicilian ingredient. Wine pairing included.

Matt Wilkinson Uses Olsson's Salts At Home Masterclass - Festival Village 1.30pm $20 + Festival Village Entry

Matt Wilkinson, chef and owner of Melbourne eatery Pope Joan, is a bit of a talker and a natural gourmand. This is your chance to hear first-hand about his food and farm-hopping adventures, and steal some of his kitchen tips and recipes to pass off as your own. Wine pairing included.

Kirsten Tibballs Sweet Temptations Masterclass - Festival Village 4.30pm $20 + Festival Village Entry

Join renowned pastry chef and chocolatier Kirsten Tibballs as she creates some sweet temptations.