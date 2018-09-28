Countdown to Noosa's Paddle in Pink is on

PINK IS EVERYONE'S COLOUR: Dressed up for the 2016 Paddle in Pink.

HAVE you, or someone you know, been affected by breast cancer?

With one in eight Australian women and one in 700 Australian men expected to be diagnosed in their lifetime, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Australia and its incidence is increasing.

Every day eight Australian women lose their lives to the disease.

On Sunday, October 14, you can help raise awareness and funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation at Noosa's annual Paddle in Pink.

Since the NBCF started funding research in 1994, five-year breast cancer survival rates have improved from 76 to 90 per cent.

Paddle in Pink organiser Lachlan Stevens from Boardwalk Boat Hire, whose grandmother died of breast cancer, said 100 per cent of funds raised were donated to the NBCF and anyone could register to participate.

"It's a fun paddling event around Noosa Sound,” Mr Stevens said.

"Any paddle craft is welcome - stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, outriggers or any craft that is manually paddled or rowed.”

If you can't row, you can join the Noosa Ferry spectator boat for just $10 and if you don't have a craft you can book a kayak or SUP by calling Boardwalk Boat Hire on 5455 3755.

"The event is not a race but it will be fun for all the family, and friends, with great prizes for those best dressed in pink,” Mr Stevens said.

"And 100 per cent of money raised from entry fees, hire fees and Noosa Ferry tickets will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.”

Sponsored by BICSUP, major prizes include a stand-up paddle board.

There will also be an aerial flypast by the Ultimate Thrill Ride in their Extra 300 Red Bull Race type aircraft (weather permitting).

Cost to enter is $20 for adults, while children are free.

Go online to paddleinpink.gofundraise.com.au to register.