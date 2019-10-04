Countdown to Noosa’s paddle in pink

Men and women can be affected by breast cancer and both sexes were represented at last year’s Paddle in Pink on Noosa Sound.

IT’S PINKTOBER and one of the biggest events on this month’s calendar is the SIC MAUI Paddle in Pink Party on Sunday, October 20.

This is when Noosa Sound becomes a sea of pink as hundreds of paddlers take to the water in their brightest and craziest pink costumes to raise money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

There are prizes for best dressed, so grab your stand up paddle board, kayak, canoe or surf ski, secure your tickets and get pinked up.

This year marks the fifth event and organisers expect more than 500 to register. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 (ages 14-17) and under 14 are free with a paying adult. Or jump on the ferry for $10 if paddling’s not your thing.

Register online through the SIC MAUI Paddle in Pink Facebook page.