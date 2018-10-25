Country club meets tropical resort

THREE minutes from the bustling, historic town of Cooroy, on highly sought-after Cooroy Mountain Road, is a delightful country-style family home that also provides you with enormous potential to house not one, but two extended families.

For many years this 4ha property hosted the Noosa Picnic Races in the 1980s.

The home has two large, separate and fully self-contained private studio apartments that will provide the ultimate lifestyle for a close family. Otherwise this property would easily lend itself to a bed and breakfast business or simply be listed on Airbnb for a handsome additional income stream.

The pleasures of country living become immediately apparent as you enter this almost 10acre property located within the hinterland's dress circle.

On these beautiful, gently elevated pastures you will be seduced by bird song, rustling breezes and rural contentment - and perhaps graze your own cattle, develop your own market garden or even raise ponies - ideal for equestrian folk.

The brick-clad residence was built in the early '90s and was recently fully extended and renovated to exacting country living standards. In addition to a new chef's kitchen with stone benches abutting a large open plan living/dining area, the home is fully air-conditioned and includes a huge covered entertaining area with built in outdoor barbecue area that extends to the lagoon style salt-water pool.

The main house boasts four double bedrooms (main with ensuite) plus a fully self-contained two bedroom studio as well exceptional storage within the loft accessed via a telescopic staircase. Just a few metres away is the second detached, extended family dwelling that includes a double bedroom, separate air-conditioned living area, kitchen, bathroom and veranda.

All internal spaces feature floating timber floors, ceramic tiling and quality carpets in the bedrooms, as well as the convenience of vaccumaid throughout. Secure fast internet connection is via ADSL2.

The property has three massive sheds including a 9m x 8m shed with hoist, a six-car garage and a separate workshop.

You will also find extensive livestock paddocks with electric fencing. This elevated sanctuary comes with all creature comforts in a country club meets tropical resort set amid manicured gardens abutting green pastures.

Photos View Photo Gallery

163 COOROY MOUNTAIN ROAD, LAKE MACDONALD

6 Bed

4 Bath

6 Car

Pool

Agent: Graham Smith and Kess Prior at Hinternoosa Real Estate

Contact: 0408 874 888, 0404 344 399

Features: Solid brick, fully renovated large family home, plus two fully self-contained studio apartments, open plan living and air-conditioning throughout, huge covered entertaining area, gently elevated useable land across entire property, mountain views, manicured gardens and resort-style pool, 9m x 8m shed with hoist, separate six-car garage plus large workshop, spring-water bore, metal cattle yards, dam, dog fenced yard

Price: Offers over $1,795,000

Inspection: By appointment