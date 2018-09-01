Country Eumundi's beachy vibes

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Analiese and Mike Long on stage with singers making "good vibrations” at Eumundi's The Brewery venue.

ALL TOGETHER NOW: Analiese and Mike Long on stage with singers making "good vibrations” at Eumundi's The Brewery venue. Alan Lander

MOST cover bands and their singers would give the Beach Boys' Good Vibrations a miss.

After all, the 1967 mega-hit by the Californian boys features up to five-part harmonies plus some double-tracking. And it has near a cappella segments along with timing changes.

But last Sunday, that didn't stop event director Analiese Long and her husband Mike splitting up to 50 amateur singing locals into groups to tackle the song, bit by bit, into three harmonies, using guile, coercion and a specially designed karaoke screen - and producing a pretty good result within an hour or so.

Sound Crowd is a new take on the sing-along idea, but giving the participants a bit of a test with carefully chosen classics.

The pair started up the idea on Wednesday nights at Eumundi's Imperial Hotel Brewery room, but switched to Sundays as a trial for the fourth event, this week.

"Our contemporary choir gives everyone a chance to sing well-known, well-loved songs,” Analiese said.

"We listened to feedback from our fun-loving [Wednesday] regular singers, and there was a call for a weekend event and family event, where younger singers are included too, that wasn't on a school night.”

As a mum to three teenagers, Analiese said the singing soiree was an excellent activity to enjoy as a family.

"For us, as a modern family, going to a movie doesn't always cut it.

"This is something we can all be active and involved in together.”

Sunday showed the results, with about 50 from all ages joining in as Beach Boys for an afternoon.

"There are no auditions and there is no preparation required by choristers before the Sound Crowd events; you just show up,” Analiese said.

Splitting people into voice range groups was the answer, she said.

"Whether you sing high, low or just like to belt out the melody, we make groups and learn parts together,” she said.

The next Sound Crowd event date will be posted on its Facebook site.