Country fun done and dusted

SHOWTIME FUN: Mitsu, Darren and Suni Best at the Noosa Show. John McCutcheon

ANOTHER year of Noosa Country Show has been and gone and organisers have hailed it a great success.

Thousands flocked through the gates at Pomona Showgrounds to enjoy the best of the region's agriculture for two days of country fun.

Dagwood Dogs, soft-serve ice-cream and show bags were common accessories as show-goers browsed the pavilion, local stores and art exhibition.

In his speech at Friday's Grande Parade, Noosa Show Society president Cameron Magick said the weekend would not have been possible without the hard work of committee members.

"It's been a labour of love again this year, but we're very happy with the way it all went,” he said.

"We're a passionate show committee and thrilled with the program we assembled for 2018.”

"I really want to thank them for their incredible efforts, allowing us to showcase the very best of Noosa Country to so many.”

While grey skies threatened for some of Saturday, Friday saw any chance of rain outed by the glorious spring sunshine, making for perfect show conditions.

This year also had a record number of horses entered in competition.

The main arena was bustling with riders of all ages showing off their canters, jumps and skills in a range of events.

Riders as young as five were on their ponies and dressed to impress in glittering outfits.

Volunteers were out and about making sure everything ran smoothly, always happy to stop and have a chat.

Stud cattle, poultry, horses, ponies and the petting zoo for children gave everyone a chance to see a few farm animals up close.

Ray and Sandra Garraway were out on Friday to enjoy the agriculture and a coffee.

"We really like the cattle and the livestock,” Ray said.

"The show is great, there is so much here,” Sandra added.

For those who made the time to meet local exhibitors, they might have come across Pam Walker sitting at her traditional spinning wheel near the prized baked goods.

Spinning and plying wool from her own alpacas, Pam worked the day away to show passers-by how a ball of yarn is turned into thread.

"It makes like rope,” she said.

"Alpaca wool is lovely to work with.”

"I spun a single thread this morning and now I am applying the second thread.”

This year, a great mix of local school bands, right to the more experienced local acts, filled the two stages, providing great music and entertainment to fans of all ages.

As usual, the firework show and Honky Tonk Rodeo went off with a bang; and for car lovers, the Classic Car Show and Ute Muster brought out some beautiful vintage models.

No doubt planning will soon begin for the 110th show next year.