Country fun for all as show opens

The people of the Noosa show are ready to welcome everybody with open arms as gates open today for two days of country fun. Caitlin Zerafa

In what has been another big build-up, all the behind the scenes work has paid off as the best of the region's agriculture is on display.

Entrants have been busy baking, painting and preparing their animals, while volunteers have spent days setting up.

Noosa Show Society media manager Mia Hacker said the 2018 show was ready.

"The grounds are looking great on the Pomona Showgrounds,” she said.

"We've had kids helping after school with all the small preparation jobs, stewards job sharing and plenty of hands building and making and displaying things.

"The dog rings are built and grandstands slid into place.”

Across the weekend, one section to keep an eye on is the cattle and dairy.

"The stud beef and dairy sections are set to impress,” Ms Hacker said.

"We welcome a new steward, Amaya Smithson, only 19 years old. She is looking forward to the junior judges' comp.

"This is one competition that really shows the importance of teaching children young to keep the rural lifestyle alive and well for the future.”

With submissions and judging completed yesterday for the cooking, jams, knitting, art, craft and photography, everything down to the decorations were considered.

"Very technical conversations happen from the perfect crochet loop to the angle of the photo or brush stroke on the artwork,” Ms Hacker said.

Pomona IGA group manager Romeo Bordignon said many locals had been in to get their last-minute ingredients.

"Generations of families in aisle two have been gathering around the baking goods, discussing the recipes and triple checking their shopping lists,” Mr Bordignon said.

He described the show as "such a triumph of community coming together to showcase our talents”.

Each entry in the pavilion displays the generations behind the show's success.

"All the support from parents and grandparents in those sections really showcase what a family affair it is with generations of winners across the show,” Ms Hacker said.

The pop-up gallery has been set up in the squash courts with all the photography and art on display.

Young farmers will also have the chance to show off their skills.

"Our next gen young farmers challenge will be a hoot. Some fun team games to show off your real farming skills,” Ms Hacker said.

Food and drink stalls will be available across the two days with the show's two bars open until 10pm.

A few things to see include the Grande Parade, held in the Main Arena at 1.45pm both today and tomorrow.

Then don't miss the firework show at 7pm tonight and the Honky Tonk Rodeo at 6pm on Saturday.

Gates are open from 8am with tickets available there.