Crime

Couple accused of violent car-jacking face court

Ross Irby
by
17th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A COUPLE accused of a violent car-jacking in Raceview on Sunday remain in custody after their matters received brief mentions in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police charged Jaiden Raymond Hill, 20, from One Mile, with a series of offences including robbery with violence/ armed/ in company; unlawful entry of a motor vehicle/ armed/ in company at Raceview on April 15; assaults causing bodily harm/armed/in company; deprivation of liberty; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and failing to stop for police.

Hill did not apply for bail and his matters were adjourned to May 9.

Krystie Lee Corner, 25, from Raceview, is charged with robbery with violence/armed/in company; unlawful entry of a motor vehicle/armed/ in company at Raceview on April 15; assaults causing bodily harm/armed/in company; deprivation of liberty; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and possession of drug utensils.

Corner's matters will return to court today.
 

