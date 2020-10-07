Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paul David Brooker and Danielle Laurenson have been charged with burglary, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, property suspected of being used in a drug offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of an M category weapon, unlawful possession of an R category weapon.
Paul David Brooker and Danielle Laurenson have been charged with burglary, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, property suspected of being used in a drug offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of an M category weapon, unlawful possession of an R category weapon.
Crime

Couple arrested in heavily-armed raid face court

Geoff Egan
by and Geoff Egan
7th Oct 2020 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Arana Hills couple facing weapons charges after heavily-armed police raided their Plucks Rd home are planning to make submissions to police about the charges.

Paul David Brooker and Danielle Laurenson have been charged with burglary, three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, property suspected of being used in a drug offence, receiving tainted property, unlawful possession of an M category weapon, unlawful possession of an R category weapon.

MORE NEWS

MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR EXPANSION FOR HOSPITAL

POPULAR BUTCHER EXPANDS NORTHSIDE OFFERINGS

APPRENTICE STOLE HUNDREDS WORTH OF FUEL

Paul David Brooker is facing charges including weapons possession, burglary and possessing drugs. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Paul David Brooker is facing charges including weapons possession, burglary and possessing drugs. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Their case was mentioned in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Neither Mr Brooker nor Ms Laurenson personally appeared in court, with their lawyer Andrew Owens appearing on their behalf.

Police conducting a search at 44 Plucks Road, Arana Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Police conducting a search at 44 Plucks Road, Arana Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Mr Owens said he had gathered statutory declarations and would be making submissions to police regarding the charges this week.

Their matters will be mentioned again in court on October 23.

Originally published as Couple arrested in heavily-armed raid in court

court crime police raid

Just In

    The great doggy doo dilemma

    The great doggy doo dilemma
    • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Premium Content Exclusive: The only leader voters trust with our economy

        Politics It’s one of the biggest issues of the forthcoming election: Which leader will do a better job managing the state’s economic recovery and creating jobs?

        Man who can’t stay off the road edges closer to jail

        Premium Content Man who can’t stay off the road edges closer to jail

        Crime A father-of-three with an extensive history of driving while disqualified knows he...

        Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        Premium Content Calculate how new tax changes will affect you

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg aims to get households to spend

        Driver bashed with metal bar in road rage attack

        Premium Content Driver bashed with metal bar in road rage attack

        Crime A Coast man decided to take revenge on a driver who overtook him by attacking him...