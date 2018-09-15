Couple charged over alleged roles in $900,000 mortgage fraud

COUPLE has been charged over their alleged roles in a $900,000 mortgage fraud.

The fraud was uncovered as part of ongoing investigations into alleged organised criminal activity across Sydney.

In November 2015, the Criminal Groups Squad's Strike Force Raptor began an investigation into the activities of an organised criminal network operating across Sydney.

The investigation was expanded in 2016 to include detectives from the Homicide Squad and the Drug and Firearms Squad.

As part of their extensive inquiries, Strike Force Raptor executed a search warrant at a home unit on Macquarie Road, Auburn, in March 2018.

During the search, investigators seized items relevant to the investigation, as well as documentation.

Police will allege in court the documents included fraudulent payslips used in a mortgage application for $897,600 for a Western Sydney property.

Following a forensic analysis of the documentation and further investigation, a 31-year-old man was arrested at Auburn Police Station about 10.30am on Wednesday.

The Auburn man was charged with participate in a criminal group, conceal serious offence, and hinder investigation of serious indictable offence.

Police will allege in court that the man was communicating with and acting on behalf of the criminal group, and fabricated evidence in furtherance of the fraudulent mortgage application.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on October 4.

Strike Force Raptor also served a Court Attendance Notice on a 33-year-old woman for the offence of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.

The Auburn woman is due to appear at Burwood Local Court on October 22.

Investigations into the alleged criminal network are ongoing and further arrests and charges are expected.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to organised criminal activity to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Photos and videos that may assist Strike Force Raptor can be provided directly to investigators via the Strike Force Raptor online reporting page: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/Default.aspx?id=49