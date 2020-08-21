Couple face court on 106 animal cruelty charges

IN COURT: Brendon Richard Wilkinson and Diane Christine Wilkinson faced court on a total of 106 animal cruelty related charges.

A BYRNESTOWN couple have faced court on a combined total of 106 animal cruelty charges.

Brendon Richard Wilkinson, and his wife Diane Christine Wilkinson were mentioned in Gayndah Magistrates Court on August 7, charged with an abundance of offences.

The long list of charges include 22 counts of failing to provide appropriate accommodation or living conditions, 22 counts of failing to take reasonable steps to provide for the animal's needs for displaying normal patterns of behaviour in a way that is appropriate, four counts of failing to provide food and water, and five counts of failing to provide treatment for injury, for each defendant.

The defendants' defence lawyer appeared by phone, and told the court her clients would be seeking another adjournment.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said matters that have great significance to them are usually sent to the Maryborough Magistrates Court, and believed it would take time to properly arraign the pair.

"Because of the nature of this legislation, they take a while," he said.

"All I'm going to do at this stage is send it to Maryborough for my general list there.

"Once we find out how long this matter will take, then I'll list it for a lengthy plea."

Both defendants indicated to Mr Duruoux they would be pleading guilty at their next mention.

The matter was then adjourned to 11am, September 2.