Couple forced apart due to virus rules

An Australian model has revealed how she has been separated for months from her DJ boyfriend due to coronavirus.

Georgia Gibbs has revealed how she and Thomas Jack, who have been dating since 2018, were forced into a long-distance relationship.

The couple had returned to Australia to visit their families over Christmas. But when Jack returned to Los Angeles in January, Gibbs had to stay behind to wait for her visa to be granted.

However, the couple's reunion has been delayed even further by the coronavirus situation, with Gibbs writing they hadn't expected this hiccup.

Model Georgia Gibbs has revealed how she was separated from her boyfriend due to coronavirus. Picture: Instagram.

"Some things in life we can't plan for, we can't plan for delayed visas or virus pandemics but what we can do is accept what life throws at us and find gratitude in what we do have," she said in a post on Instagram.

Gibbs said the couple had managed to get through the unexpected separation - which has also been affected by visa delays - with "a lot of FaceTime" and the support of their families.

"With crazy times like these it can be hard to find gratitude when we seem to be losing ourselves and our identities, losing jobs, divided from support networks and daily life but maybe there's a silver lining to this tragic time," she wrote.

"To bring all of us down to earth and remind us of what really matters like real connection, real conversations and real love for ourselves and each other."

Gibbs had been waiting for her visa to come through when the coronavirus pandemic happened. Picture: Instagram.

Gibbs remains hopeful they will be reunited soo, writing the couple were now "3 months down, 8 more days quarantine and counting" and telling one follower they would be seeing each other "very soon".

Under strict new travel rules Australians cannot travel overseas unless it is for essential or compassionate reasons.

Australians overseas have been told by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to return home and now face a mandatory 14 day quarantine period in a hotel before they can return home.

Gibbs is a US-based model originally from Perth. Picture: Instagram

CAN I SEE MY PARTNER DURING SELF-ISOLATION?

While the rules vary from state to state, NSW Police Commissioner Mike Fuller told reporters on Wednesday that you can still "absolutely" visit your partner - as long as they aren't in a mandated quarantine or self isolation.

"That's under care," Mr Fuller said.

"Mental health is under care. Absolutely, under care. I think we have to look after each other, but don't take the whole family with you. Don't take your grandparents."

Meanwhile journalist and medical professional Dr Norman Swan has recommended that couples who don't live together see each other only if they're taking all social distancing precautions.

This means no physical touching and keeping a distance of 1.5 metres from each other.

The couple have been dating since 2018. Picture: Instagram.

"You should not break the 2m rule, even with your own partner," Dr Swan said on ABC podcast Coronacast.

"The problem here is you're not living with them so you're not quite sure what each other's doing or who you've come in contact with. That's the problem."

But Dr Swan warned that if you or your partner were high risk or could possibly have coronavirus then it was best to avoid each other completely.

"The issue which is first of all, have you got symptoms? If you've got symptoms you certainly shouldn't see each other," he said.

"Have you had contact with anyone with COVID-19? Well you shouldn't see each other. Have you come back from overseas and are in quarantine therefore you shouldn't see each other."