The Big Kookaburra stopped in to Noosa to say g'day to his mate the Big Pelican.
Offbeat

Couple of big birds share a laugh in Noosa

Matt Collins
27th Jul 2020 3:56 PM
Did you hear the one about the big kookaburra and the big pelican? As it turns out not many people did.

COVID can't stop dad's 25 years of royal ascent

Cafe jobs 'read well' for virus recovery

The recently built Big Kookaburra had a quick pit stop in Noosa on Monday to say g'day to his mate the Big Pelican on his way to his new home.

The two oversized birds were not camera shy.
The 750kg laughing kookaburra has begun his mammoth journey to his new home at the Townsville Cultural Centre.

The Big Kookaburra was built by Brisbane-based academic and artist Dr Farvardin Daliri, who used his time during lockdown to create Australia latest "big thing".

It isn't certain what the two oversized birds discussed, but at over 40-years-of-age, one can assume the Big Pelican had plenty of worldly advice for his young friend.

