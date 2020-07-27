Couple of big birds share a laugh in Noosa
Did you hear the one about the big kookaburra and the big pelican? As it turns out not many people did.
The recently built Big Kookaburra had a quick pit stop in Noosa on Monday to say g'day to his mate the Big Pelican on his way to his new home.
The 750kg laughing kookaburra has begun his mammoth journey to his new home at the Townsville Cultural Centre.
The Big Kookaburra was built by Brisbane-based academic and artist Dr Farvardin Daliri, who used his time during lockdown to create Australia latest "big thing".
It isn't certain what the two oversized birds discussed, but at over 40-years-of-age, one can assume the Big Pelican had plenty of worldly advice for his young friend.