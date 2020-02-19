Couple on cruise ship linked to coronavirus home ‘safe’

Frank and Marsha Milat are back home and feeling fine after their cruise ship has been linked to an case of coronavirus.

Frank and Marsha Milat are back home and feeling fine after their cruise ship has been linked to an case of coronavirus.

A NOOSA couple are home in Noosaville under self-quarantine after flying home from the American cruise ship Westerdam that has been linked to a passenger testing positive for coronavirus.

Frank Milat said he and wife Marsha were feeling fine despite new fears stemming from an 83-year-old US woman found to be carrying the deadly Covid-19 virus after she left the ship docked in Cambodia and flew to Malaysia.

“We were in the first bus off the ship last week,” Mr Milat said.

“We are staying home for a while longer to make sure we are in the clear.

“From what we believe there was only one passenger with the virus and she was picked up two days after she left the ship at an airport with fever in Kuala Lumpur.”

Mr Milat said on Tuesday he had been told authorities in Cambodia conducted coronavirus health checks, including throat swabs, on more than 400 passengers on the Westerdam and they came back all clear.

“We flew home via Bangkok not Kuala Lumpur where the other passenger was detected,” he said.

Mr Milat said in their case the situation was “all looking very positive”.

Last week the Milats were left all at sea after five countries denied the Westerdam during what was to be a 14-day cruise.

Westerdam which departed from Hong Kong on February 1 for a 14-day cruise to Taiwan with more than 200 passengers and crew aboard.

Ship owner Holland America said when it arrived in Cambodia 20 passengers and crew were screened for coronavirus “out of an abundance of caution” but all results came back negative.