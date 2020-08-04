Brianna Morgan is due in the near future.

Brianna Morgan is due in the near future.

It may be trying times for the Cowboys on the field, but it's about to become bliss off it for captain Michael Morgan.

Morgan's wife Brianna is due to give birth to the couple's first child in the coming days, with the pair sharing their excitement on social media.

"Any day now," a heavily pregnant Brianna captioned a recent picture of herself and Morgan at home with their two dogs.

"Baby girl has no idea yet how lucky she is to have you as her daddy," Brianna captioned another photo of the pair recently.

Brianna Morgan is due in the near future.

Michael and Brianna tied the knot at Picnic Bay, Magnetic Island in October 2018 in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Brianna's sister Natalia Holmes, who is married to Cowboys star Valentine, also shared her joy for the Morgan's on social media.

"Come on baby girl your aunty is waiting," Natalia captioned a photo of Brianna holding her tummy.

"I can't wait to see my darling sister be a mum. You will be the very best."

Morgan has missed the last 10 games for the Cowboys after undergoing shoulder surgery a few months ago during the COVID-19 enforced break.

Brianna and Michael Morgan.

The 28-year-old is a chance to be named for his this weekend against the Gold Coast Titans, but may not be available if Brianna is due.

North Queensland have taken a hit to their playmaking stocks throughout the season, with five-eighth Scott Drinkwater and young gun Daejarn Asi also out injured.

The Cowboys' game against the Titans is on at 2pm Sunday at Cbus Super Stadium. Both sides are chasing their fourth win of the season.

Originally published as Couple reveal baby Morgan is days away