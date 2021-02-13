Couple rushed to hospital after serious Gympie region crash

Two people were seriously hurt in a Gympie region crash overnight.

A man and woman have been rushed to hospital overnight after a car tumbled down an embankment in a serious crash at Wallu.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported this morning that emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash on Maryborough Cooloola Road and Tin Can Bay Road at about 10.26pm last night.

It was reported the car left the road and crashed down an embankment.

The woman aged in her 70s suffered chest, abdominal and suspected spinal injuries, while the man (of unspecified age) suffered chest injuries.

Both were taken from the scene to Gympie Hospital, and there were listed as being in serious but stable conditions.