A GOLD Coast couple allegedly used an apartment in a luxury tower as a base to print a number of fake identification cards including drivers licences.

Sarah Jane Windeatt and Travis Alan Vignal also had a notebook containing a list of names and personal details, the Southport Magistrates Court was told on Monday.

Windeatt and Vignal are both facing a charge of fraud.

Magistrate Gary Finger denied both bail.

He said he must be satisfied that both would not reoffend and would come to court when required.

"I am satisfied of neither of these things," he said.

Magistrate Finger described the Crown case as "strong".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jack Mulherin told the court police went to an apartment at the Oracle building in Broadbeach about 9.45am on Boxing Day after a warrant was issued for Windeatt.

Sgt Mulherin said when the police found a printer with a number of photocopy identification details, printable plastic sheets and documents relating to creating identification.

It is alleged there were also a number of identification cards in other peoples names, including licences and Frequent Flyer cards.

Sgt Mulherin said one of the licences had Windeatt's picture but someone else's name.

"Several of the cards were located and the complainants have been contacted and they were not aware of their details being used in relation to the cards," he said.

Sgt Mulherin said also found in the apartment was an ice pipe, notebooks containing a list of names and identification details, a Guess watch with diamonds on the edge, three Samsung phones, an Apple phone, a Mac Book air and an Acer laptop.

Defence lawyer Mollie Roper, of Cooper Maloy Legal, said Windeatt was a mother of three and shared a child with Vignal.

She said Vingal, 40, did not have as lengthy criminal history as Windeatt.

The matter will return to court on January 7.

Originally published as Couple's alleged fake ID operation in luxury tower