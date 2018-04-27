Couple's amateurish extortion bid exposed

Peter Thomas Shanks, 40 and Anna Helen Hall, 49, leave Maroochydore Magistrates Court after being sentenced for extortion, receiving stolen property and fraud.

A THREATENING letter left in a Coast family's letterbox alerted them a theft of their important documents had become an extortion case.

The couple behind the desperate bid for cash was sentenced in Maroochydore District Court on Monday for their amateurish plan.

Anna Helen Hall, 49, and Peter Thomas Shanks, 40, were effectively homeless and had no cash when they tried to extort money from a Buddina family in July last year.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said a backpack containing passports, other identification documents and electrical goods was stolen from a car in front of a family home on July 9.

Mr Stark said the family had been preparing for an international holiday when the theft occurred.

He said they received a note in their letterbox two days later threatening that the identifying documents would be sold if they did not hand over passwords for an iPhone and iPad as well as $600 cash.

A telephone number was included with the note so the family could text arrangements for a drop off to take place.

The meeting was arranged to happen at Kawana Library, but Hall fled after being found by members of the family.

Shanks had organised for his sister to drive him past the site but he too didn't go through with the drop-off.

His sister later called police after she realised her brother had been a part of something untoward.

Mr Stark said police later found the pair squatting outside Shanks' parents' home.

The pair was also charged with pawning a Go Pro camera and hair straightener that had been among the stolen goods.

They each spent 44 days in jail last year on their charges of extortion, fraud and receiving tainted property before being released on bail.

Defence barrister David Crews said his client Hall had two sons, aged 18 and 19, who lived in Rockhampton.

Mr Crews said Hall had a good work history, having worked as a hairdresser as well as a palliative care nurse.

"At the time of the offence she was homeless with her partner," Mr Crews said.

"They had been kicked out of the place they were living at and were desperate in terms of finances."

He said his client had since secured full-time work for a dry-cleaning company.

Defence barrister Debra Wardle said her client Shanks had found the stolen backpack in a park.

Ms Wardle said her client had absolutely no money, which led to he and Hall conceiving their amateurish plan.

She said Shanks had been a track and field runner at a national level and played Australian rules football at a state level.

The court heard Shanks had been using amphetamines around the time of the extortion incident.

A letter of apology written by Shanks was tendered to the court.

Ms Wardle said he was deeply ashamed of what he had done.

Judge Gary Long noted that Shanks had strong family support to try to overcome his drug problem.

"It is noted that you have made significant progress in that regard," Judge Long said.

Hall and Shanks were sentenced to six months in prison, suspended after the 44 days in custody they had both already served.

Their suspended sentences will last for 18 months.

They shared a brief kiss in the dock after sentencing.

Neither of them commented to waiting media as they left the court house.