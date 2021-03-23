Couple’s cosy restaurant creates food ‘like art’

Humble on Duke chef Stacey Conner serves up a new menu weekly at her 14-seater restaurant at Sunshine Beach.

A “cosy” foray into the Sunshine Coast dining scene is proving bigger is not necessarily better when it comes to restaurant success.

Humble on Duke owner Jade Tareha and chef Stacey Conner are thrilled with customer feedback for their 14-seat restaurant launched just three months ago.

The Sunshine Beach venue mixes modern Australian with Middle Eastern flavours and spices.

She said changing the menu on a weekly basis was luring customers back again and again.

“We had a family in Friday night and it was their eleventh time, which we love,” Ms Tareha said.

“It’s beautiful and it’s fun to be able to serve these people.”

Humble on Duke owners Jade Tareha and Stacey Conner have opened a 14-seater restaurant with items on the menu like house-smoked potato gnocchi.

The 33-year-old and her partner Ms Conner moved to the Sunshine Coast 12 months ago.

They opened their restaurant on December 10 last year.

“Stacey has worked for a couple of world renowned chefs in New Zealand, Dubai, the Cook Islands and Adelaide,” Ms Tareha said.

Ms Tareha said she and Ms Conner just felt it was time to have a shot at their dream.

“We’ve worked pretty hard and it was a dream we wanted to bring alive within the last couple of years,” she said.

“We really wanted to bring the wow factor with our food.

“We just wanted to bring it back and really hone in on that hospitality as such.”

She said Sunshine Beach was the perfect spot for their new venture.

“We have a small 14-seater restaurant so it allows her (Ms Conner) to make everything from scratch and really deliver a unique dining experience,” Ms Tareha said.

“Sometimes on beautiful weather days, we’ll put a couple outside but we really want people to be able to feel like they’re eating in our dining room at home.

“And there’s partial ocean views if you squint,” she said with a laugh.

Ms Tareha described Ms Conner’s food as “art work”.

“She has this pistachio crusted lamb rump, it’s beautifully oven roasted, all seasonal greens and vegetables – so the dish can change every few weeks,” she said.

“Our most renowned is the blue cheese ice cream, Stacey makes all her own ice cream.”

Humble on Duke is open Thursday through to Monday from 5pm to late.