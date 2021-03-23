Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Humble on Duke chef Stacey Conner serves up a new menu weekly at her 14-seater restaurant at Sunshine Beach.
Humble on Duke chef Stacey Conner serves up a new menu weekly at her 14-seater restaurant at Sunshine Beach.
Business

Couple’s cosy restaurant creates food ‘like art’

Natalie Wynne
23rd Mar 2021 12:27 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A “cosy” foray into the Sunshine Coast dining scene is proving bigger is not necessarily better when it comes to restaurant success.

Humble on Duke owner Jade Tareha and chef Stacey Conner are thrilled with customer feedback for their 14-seat restaurant launched just three months ago.

The Sunshine Beach venue mixes modern Australian with Middle Eastern flavours and spices.

New vacuum cleaner tops wish list after $250k win

Horror handbag find leaves elderly woman shaken

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

She said changing the menu on a weekly basis was luring customers back again and again.

“We had a family in Friday night and it was their eleventh time, which we love,” Ms Tareha said.

“It’s beautiful and it’s fun to be able to serve these people.”

Humble on Duke owners Jade Tareha and Stacey Conner have opened a 14-seater restaurant with items on the menu like house-smoked potato gnocchi.
Humble on Duke owners Jade Tareha and Stacey Conner have opened a 14-seater restaurant with items on the menu like house-smoked potato gnocchi.

The 33-year-old and her partner Ms Conner moved to the Sunshine Coast 12 months ago.

They opened their restaurant on December 10 last year.

“Stacey has worked for a couple of world renowned chefs in New Zealand, Dubai, the Cook Islands and Adelaide,” Ms Tareha said.

Ms Tareha said she and Ms Conner just felt it was time to have a shot at their dream.

“We’ve worked pretty hard and it was a dream we wanted to bring alive within the last couple of years,” she said.

“We really wanted to bring the wow factor with our food.

“We just wanted to bring it back and really hone in on that hospitality as such.”

Humble on Duke owners Jade Tareha and Stacey Conner have opened a 14-seater restaurant with items on the menu like house-smoked potato gnocchi.
Humble on Duke owners Jade Tareha and Stacey Conner have opened a 14-seater restaurant with items on the menu like house-smoked potato gnocchi.

She said Sunshine Beach was the perfect spot for their new venture.

“We have a small 14-seater restaurant so it allows her (Ms Conner) to make everything from scratch and really deliver a unique dining experience,” Ms Tareha said.

“Sometimes on beautiful weather days, we’ll put a couple outside but we really want people to be able to feel like they’re eating in our dining room at home.

“And there’s partial ocean views if you squint,” she said with a laugh.

Humble on Duke owners Jade Tareha and Stacey Conner have opened a 14-seater restaurant with items on the menu like blue cheese ice cream.
Humble on Duke owners Jade Tareha and Stacey Conner have opened a 14-seater restaurant with items on the menu like blue cheese ice cream.

Ms Tareha described Ms Conner’s food as “art work”.

“She has this pistachio crusted lamb rump, it’s beautifully oven roasted, all seasonal greens and vegetables – so the dish can change every few weeks,” she said.

“Our most renowned is the blue cheese ice cream, Stacey makes all her own ice cream.”

Humble on Duke is open Thursday through to Monday from 5pm to late.

new restaurants restaurant small businesses sunshine beach sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $130m project rejection smacks club’s future into rough

        Premium Content $130m project rejection smacks club’s future into rough

        Business Hopes of a development to breathe new life into an 85-year-old golf club have been dashed after Noosa Council rejected the $130 million project.

        Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

        Premium Content Elderly woman loses fight for Gympie man's $1.6m estate

        News Find out why a will, found after a 92yo Gympie man’s death, wasn’t enough for his...

        ‘Cowardly behaviour’: Flower thief hacks valuable plants

        Premium Content ‘Cowardly behaviour’: Flower thief hacks valuable plants

        Crime Bizarre actions of frangipani thief have been labelled as cowardly

        Curra labourer threw saucepan of water over partner, 9yo son

        Premium Content Curra labourer threw saucepan of water over partner, 9yo son

        Crime The 42-year-old man threw the water during a heated argument while the woman lay on...