Couple’s fateful choice before deadly crash

Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field were killed by an allegedly stolen car on Tuesday near their home at Alexandra Hills, on Brisbane’s bayside.

Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field were killed by an allegedly stolen car on Tuesday near their home at Alexandra Hills, on Brisbane’s bayside.

A split-second decision placed Kate Leadbetter, her partner Matty Field and their unborn baby in the path of a rolling car, leading to a tragedy that has rocked the nation.

Ms Leadbetter and Mr Field were walking their two dogs, Frankie and Django on Tuesday and had decided to take a different path than usual, The Australian reported.

While usually the couple would usually turn right after leaving their home in Alexandra Hills, they turned left, instead, heading straight towards the intersection at Finucane Road.

The couple and their unborn son died at the scene after they were hit by an allegedly stolen car that police allege was driven by a 17-year-old.

The juvenile has since been charged with the couple's murder and a raft of other offences, and police have revealed there could be precedent to charge him with a third count of homicide.

Ms Leadbetter's sister took to social media to remember the pair, saying her heart will "forever ache".

Last night, the community rallied together to hold a candlelight vigil for the pair, while Ms Leadbetter's younger sister shared photos and a touching tribute online, saying she found comfort in the fact the pair had died "together".

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter were expecting their first child when they were tragically killed in an accident at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday. Facebook

"(It) still doesn't feel real. You never really expect to lose three people you love so much without any warning," she wrote.

"It's one of those things you hear about but never think will happen to you and your family.

"When I say I genuinely can't process this, I mean it … I would do anything to hear her laugh one last time and to have Matt pick on me over something stupid only a brother would pick on.

"They were two of the greatest people on this earth and were so happy, it's the happiest I've ever seen the both of them.

"I find comfort in knowing they passed doing something they love and doing it together.

"My heart will forever ache and I'm going to miss them both more than any words could explain, but I will live every day for them and make them proud."

Dozens of people paid their respects to the pair at a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night. Picture: Richard Walker

On Wednesday night, Ms Leadbetter's aunt and uncle made a desperate plea to firm up youth offending laws, as they remembered their niece as "everything that's beautiful in this world."

"I remember Kate as my flower girl … That was my nicest memory of Kate," Danielle Leadbetter said from a roadside vigil on Wednesday.

Dozens of cards, floral tributes and gifts were left at the crash site on Wednesday, as the community mourned the tragic loss.

Kate Leadbetter was pregnant with her and Matty Field’s first child when they were hit by an allegedly stolen car while walking their dogs.

Meanwhile, two GoFundMe accounts set up to support the couple's family have passed their goals.

The first, set up to cover funeral costs, surpassed its $5000 goal on Wednesday night, and by Thursday morning more than $10,000 had been raised.

Organiser James Bellwood, a local who witnessed the crash, said "any amount will help."

"Thank you for everything. The community is really coming together," he wrote.

Another fundraiser was set up to support the couple's dog, Frankie, who bolted from the scene before he was found "deep in bushland" on Wednesday morning. She has Addison's disease and required urgent veterinary care.

However, the local vet waived Frankie's fees, so the more than $7000 raised on that fundraiser will also go to help cover funeral costs.

The sister of Kate Leadbetter has thanked those who have donated to a GoFundMe set up to help the families cover funeral costs.

Ms Leadbetter's sister thanked everyone who had donated.

"The love you have all shown me, my family and Matt's family has been so real and so moving and I'm very grateful that there (are) still good people in this world," she wrote.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk extended her condolences to the Leadbetter and Field families on Thursday morning, saying she wants answers as to how it happened.

"Everybody's heart's breaking and I really extend my sympathies to the family of Kate and Matthew," she told Channel 9.

"It is an absolute tragedy. It's absolutely horrific, and things like this should never happen."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison took to Facebook on Wednesday night to pay his respects to the couple, saying he was heartbroken for their family and friends.

"Three beautiful young lives gone in the blink of an eye. I cannot begin to imagine the grief their families are feeling," he wrote.

"I'd like to extend my thanks and support to the first responders and witnesses to this horrific accident who fought so hard to try and save their lives."

Originally published as Couple's fateful choice before deadly crash