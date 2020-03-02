Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a
Kaydence Dawita Mills is believed to have been missing since 2017, according to extended family members. Police recently dug up the Chinchilla backyard of her mother Sinitta Dawita's house as part of a "child protection" investigation – Photo Supplied Copyright Unknown
News

Court date set for alleged child murderers

Meg Gannon
2nd Mar 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINITTA Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, will be remanded in custody for the next three months after being charged for the alleged murder and torture of a Chinchilla toddler.

Police charged the pair this morning in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills who has been missing since 2016.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop excused the pair's appearance for the initial mention in Dalby Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana asked for a court date to be set for June in order for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Defence lawyer Clare Graham acted on behalf of Desatge and as town agent for David Burns Lawyers on behalf of Dawita.

Dawita and Desatge will remanded in custody until 9am on June 30 where a committal mention will be heard.

No application for bail was lodged.

More Stories

Show More
crimes dalby magistrates court kaydence dawita mills

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five things to do this week

        premium_icon Five things to do this week

        News Celebrate women this week with International Women’s Day events and see everything else happening in the Noosa region.

        Clean up uncovers suspected asbestos sheeting

        premium_icon Clean up uncovers suspected asbestos sheeting

        News Unwanted Clean Up Australia Day find disgusts volunteers

        $1b bonanza to resurrect Qld tourism

        premium_icon $1b bonanza to resurrect Qld tourism

        Travel $1 billion Easter windfall to help battling Qld tourism industry

        IN PHOTOS: Waves of suppawt as surfing dogs steal the show

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Waves of suppawt as surfing dogs steal the show

        Offbeat HUGE GALLERY: Pups draw huge crowds at Noosa Festival of Surfing