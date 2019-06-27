Court exit after 12 years

PLAN APPROVED: A developer's drawing of plans for the former Peregian caravan park site.

PLAN APPROVED: A developer's drawing of plans for the former Peregian caravan park site.

A DEVELOPMENT which offers needed short-term accommodation at Peregian Beach, and which has been stuck in the courts for 12 years, has finally been realised.

Peregian Beach Community Association president Barry Cotterell said he was pleased to see the proposal jumping the final hurdle in the Planning and Environment Court.

The Thomco development will consist of a 32-room motel and 20 homes, all of which would be for visitor accommodation, Mr Cotterell said.

"Peregian Beach can now look forward to a long-term boost in visitor spending after a community victory in the marathon battle over development of the old caravan park site,” he said.

Mr Cotterell said PBCA was a partner in the court battle, and has applauded Noosa Council for tenaciously defending the Noosa Plan in a deal now ratified "which reduces the number of buildings on the site and ensures they are all used for short-term visitor accommodation”.

"Thomco could have saved Noosa ratepayers and local residents the substantial court costs taken to defend the town plan if they had 'played by the rules' 12 years ago,” he said.

Mr Cotterell said the developer's plans for the site changed over five times since 2016.

"We are enormously grateful that we have a council prepared to stand up to developers and a local community prepared to put its money and energy where its mouth is,” he said.

Mr Cotterell said Peregian Beach was a community prepared to fight hard for its values and lifestyle no matter how long it takes.