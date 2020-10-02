Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police raided a home, finding a white crystal substance. (File Image)
Police raided a home, finding a white crystal substance. (File Image)
Crime

Lockyer Valley raid uncovers man’s ‘impure’ drug stash

Ali Kuchel
2nd Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A REGENCY Downs man says he has been ripped off, after police found his stash of drugs during a house raid.

When police searched Nathan Andrew Reed's home, they found four grams of a white crystal substance on his bedside table.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Narelle Lowe told the Gatton Magistrates Court that Reed, 41, claimed ownership of the drugs.

"The defendant said he had purchased the crystal substance with the intention of creating speed, however he believe the substance was not pure and had been ripped off," she said.

Police said they also found a used water pipe and a clip seal bag containing residue of a green, leafy material.

Reed, a fencing labourer, suffers anxiety, but is on medication, his lawyer told the court.

He appeared for one charge of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, but the prosecution offered no evidence.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing a dangerous drug.

Magistrate Howard Osborne imposed one penalty and convicted and fined Reed $400, which was referred to SPER.

Reed's outstanding warrants on file were also cancelled.

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Labor electorates scored double the funding

        Premium Content Labor electorates scored double the funding

        News ALP electorates scored twice as much grant funding as non-government seats under the “sports rorts” scandal which had rocked the Palaszczuk Government.

        AFL star inspires her students with grand final award

        Premium Content AFL star inspires her students with grand final award

        News When you are a premiership-winning AFL star it makes the job of teaching high...

        Almost 400 people COVID isolate in Coast hotels

        Premium Content Almost 400 people COVID isolate in Coast hotels

        Health Police reveal the people in hotel quarantine on Coast since August

        Homeless mum barricades herself in cinema ceiling

        Premium Content Homeless mum barricades herself in cinema ceiling

        Crime Emergency services were called after a homeless mother of six barricaded herself in...