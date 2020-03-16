Menu
Camp Binbee about 45km inland from Bowen plays host to a group of political activists.
Health

COVID-19 bars new recruits from Adani protest camp

Ashley Pillhofer
16th Mar 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 12:35 PM
NEW recruits in the fight against coal have been barred from the front lines as the global coronavirus pandemic worsens.

A statement last night from anti-coal group Frontline Action on Coal announced visitors and new arrivals would not be allowed at its permanent protest base Camp Binbee.

Based near Bowen and a few hours away from the Adani site, Camp Binbee hosts political activists who write songs, strategise disruptive protests and occasionally tussle with the law.

INVITATION ONLY: Camp Binbee is about two hours from Airlie Beach. Binbee means 'good' in the local birri language.
"Camp Binbee recognises the ever-changing and unpredictable nature of COVID-19," the statement said.

"We take our responsibility to the wider public seriously and what this means for the safety and wellbeing of all people.

"As a result, to limit the chance of COVID-19 spreading, we have decided to listen to the advice of health experts and ask that nobody visits Camp Binbee for the time being."

Despite taking isolation precaution, the message from Frontline Action on Coal was clear: the movement is ongoing.

Electrician Leigh McLeod is from Victoria. He put his business on hold so he can be at the frontline, fighting against the development of the Adani coal mine.
"There are endless ways that direct action and other forms of action against Adani can still take place - you don't have to be at Camp Binbee," the statement said.

"We still have a big job to do and we need you to be ready to come to Camp Binbee when the time is right."

